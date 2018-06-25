× O.C. Driver Faces Murder Charge After Allegedly Killing Pedestrian While Possibly Under Influence of Marijuana

A man who was previously convicted of DUI was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and murder after a pedestrian was hit in killed in Buena Park over the weekend, police said Monday.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Western and Jackson avenues, according to a Buena Park Police Department news release.

The victim, a 51-year-old man, was walking with relatives in a marked crosswalk on Western when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on the street, the release stated.

He died at the scene. The Orange County coroner’s office has not released his name yet.

No one else was hit.

The driver, 32-year-old Jason Rarey of Anaheim, remained at the scene; investigators discovered he was possibly under the influence of cannabis at the time and arrested him, the release stated.

Rarey faces a murder charge because of a previous DUI conviction, the release stated.

He was taken to Orange County Jail, where he is being held on $1 million bail. His is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to jail records.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Police Department’s Traffic Bureau at 714-562-3941.