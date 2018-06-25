Personal Stylist and the owner of Blush Boutique Sherry Thomas joined us live with light weight, wrinkle-free fashions that are perfect for your summer vacation. The best part is, they’re under $100. Blush has locations in Calabasas and Thousand Oaks. Blush is having an all-day event this Wed, June 27th celebrating Summer & featuring all the looks shown in the segment. Stop by & receive a free gift with every purchase. For more information, you can follow them on social media.
Vacation Looks Under $100 With Blush Boutique
