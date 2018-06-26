Healthy 4th of July Recipes With Simple Mills

For more information on Simple Mills, log on to their website.
Banana Split Cupcakes:
2 eggs
1 cup water
4 tbsp coconut oil, melted and slightly cooled
1 box Simple Mills Banana Muffin and Bread Mix
2 ripe bananas
Vanilla frosting
Top it with Cherries and Blueberries
Red White Blue Trifles:
3 large eggs
1/3 cup oil
1/3 cup water
1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix
Blueberries and/or blackberries, rinsed and dried
Strawberries (sliced) and/or raspberries, rinsed and dried
Whipped cream or whipped coconut cream
Mint leaves, for garnish (optional)
Cookie Sandwich:
1 box of Simple Mills Soft Bake Chocolate Chip cookies
1 container of Simple Mills frosting in either chocolate or vanilla
Roll the cookie sandwich in any toppings you would like, sprinkles, fruit, etc.
Cake and Fruit Kebabs:
1 box Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix
3 large eggs
1/3 cup oil
1/4 cup water
1/2 Tbsp vanilla extract
2-4 bananas, chopped in 1” slices
1 pint blueberries, rinsed and dried
1 pint strawberries, hulled, rinsed and dried
(cut the larger berries in half)