Investigators Reviewing 3 Unsolved Shootings in Malibu Creek State Park After Father Killed in Campground

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday it is reviewing three unsolved shootings in the area of Malibu Creek State Park following the fatal shooting of a father inside his tent while camping with his young daughters.

Few details were available about the earlier shootings, including whether people were injured. Those incidents were in addition to two shootings The Times reported Monday.

Tristan Beaudette, a scientist who worked in pharmaceuticals, was camping at the state park in Calabasas just off Las Virgenes Road on Friday when he was fatally shot before dawn inside his tent, where he was sleeping with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters.

Nicole Nishida, a sheriff’s department spokeswoman, said the three other shootings “occurred nearby within the sheriff’s jurisdiction.” Nishida said the shootings happened June 6, 2017; July 22, 2017; and June 6, 2018.

