Person Rescued From Roadside Cliff in Santa Clarita, Where Car Was Seen Further Down the Mountain

A person found on the side of a cliff along a roadway in Santa Clarita was rescued by Los Angeles County fire officials early Tuesday evening, as a car could be seen sitting at the bottom of the cliff below him, in Sky5 footage of the scene.

At about 5:20 p.m., a car was reported as being 100 feet over the side of a cliff near Sand Canyon and Placerita Canyon roads, Los Angeles County fire officials said.

Sky5 aerial video of the scene showed a firefighter tending to a person seen about halfway down the mountain. Further down, in an area of shrubbery at the bottom of the cliff, a car could be seen.

Later, authorities managed to rescue the person using ropes as a firefighter went down to help him or her.

However, fire officials have not said how the person or the car ended up there. No further information has been released by authorities.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.