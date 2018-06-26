BREAKING: Mexico Loses to Sweden, But Advances in World Cup; Defending Champ Germany Is Eliminated

Police Say Man Started Fire to Lure Firefighters to Long Beach Retirement Home: AP

Posted 10:33 AM, June 26, 2018

Police said a man started a fire to lure firefighters to a Long Beach retirement home where a shooting left a fire captain dead and another firefighter injured, the Associated Press reported.

Dave Rosa, 45, a 17-year veteran who served as captain with the Long Beach Fire Department for the past 6 1/2 years, died Monday after being shot at the Covenant Manor, according to police. Ernesto Torres, a 35-year-old who has been with the Fire Department for more than a decade, was hurt but expected to make a full recovery after being discharged from the hospital, the agency said.

The two were among the firefighters who responded to a report of a fire alarm at the senior living facility at around 3:49 a.m. on Monday. Officials said after the crew quickly suppressed the fire, gunfire erupted and struck Rosa and Torres.

A resident at the retirement home was also shot and wounded, officials said. That person was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Later on Monday morning, police said they recovered a revolver and detained Thomas Kim, a 77-year-old resident at Covenant Manor.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, two counts of attempted murder and arson, Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna said.

A bomb squad also responded after two suspicious devices were found, the chief added. Luna did not describe the nature of those devices.

Authorities provided no further information about a motive behind the incident.

 

 

 

