BREAKING: Mexico Loses to Sweden, But Advances in World Cup; Defending Champ Germany Is Eliminated

Red, White, & WOOF + Meow Adoption Event With the spcaLA

Posted 8:29 AM, June 26, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:46AM, June 26, 2018
Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the spcaLA P.D. PITCHFORD COMPANION ANIMAL VILLAGE & EDUCATION CENTER, which is providing Summer and Fourth of July animal protection information.
Also, the spcaLA has a PICK YOUR OWN PRICE ADOPTIONS SPECIAL. From Wednesday, June 27th through Sunday, July 1st, you decide what you want to pay to adopt a pet from the spcaLA. Your participation in this unique program will allow the nonprofit organization to make room for more lost pets expected to flood the facility during the Fourth of July holiday.