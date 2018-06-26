Red, White, & WOOF + Meow Adoption Event With the spcaLA

Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the spcaLA P.D. PITCHFORD COMPANION ANIMAL VILLAGE & EDUCATION CENTER, which is providing Summer and Fourth of July animal protection information.
Also, the spcaLA has a PICK YOUR OWN PRICE ADOPTIONS SPECIAL. From Wednesday, June 27th through Sunday, July 1st, you decide what you want to pay to adopt a pet from the spcaLA. Your participation in this unique program will allow the nonprofit organization to make room for more lost pets expected to flood the facility during the Fourth of July holiday.