Trump Tax Cuts Push Nation Further Into Debt, Heighten Risk of Another Financial Crisis: CBO

The tax cuts championed by President Trump are pushing the nation toward an unprecedented level of debt, heightening the risk for another financial crisis, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The budget office’s annual look at the government’s long-term financial outlook paints a grim picture, projecting soaring deficits in the coming years, with debt ultimately peaking at more than 152% of the nation’s gross domestic product.

“The prospect of large and growing debt poses substantial risks for the nation and presents policy makers with significant challenges,” Keith Hall, director of the budget office, said in a statement.

The biggest problem in the coming decade stems from last year’s tax cut. It is estimated to increase the deficit by more than $2.3 trillion over that period.

