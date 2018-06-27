4th of July Grilling With Chef Jamie Gwen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA SUMMER 2018 RECIPES

Chef Jamie Gwen

@ChefJamieGwen

Food Styling by Carolyn Pascual & Peilin Breller

@oncarolynsplate

@edibleaccomplice

With thanks to Pick on Us

MANGO MINT LEMONADE

1 large mango

Juice of 3 lemons

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2 cups water

Club Soda

Ice

Wash, peel and roughly chop the mango flesh. Combine the mango, lemon juice, mint leaves, sugar and water in your blender and blend until smooth.

Strain and pour into a large pitcher. Refrigerate until well chilled. To serve, add ice cubes to a large glass. Fill 1/3 of the glass with the mango lemonade concentrate and top with club soda. Garnish with fresh mint.

GRILLED CHERRY TOMATO SKEWERS

with GRILLED FLATBREAD & GOAT CHEESE

1 pound cherry tomatoes

1 cup pesto

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

Flatbread

1 cup goat cheese

Toss the cherry tomatoes with the pesto and toss to coat well. Skewer tomatoes on skewers. Grill tomato skewers on each side for about 3 minutes. Quickly grill the flatbread to warm it through. Spread Goat Cheese on the flatbread and top with grilled tomatoes.

SPICY SHRIMP with AVOCADO CREMA

1 pound large raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

Juice of 2 limes

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

For the Avocado Crema

1 avocado

1/2 cup sour cream or plain Greek yogurt

1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves

Salt & freshly ground pepper

In a mixing bowl whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, salt, pepper and cayenne. Pour into a resealable bag and add the shrimp. Toss to coat and marinate for at least 30 minutes.

Preheat the grill to high heat. Grill the shrimp until cooked through.

To make the Avocado Crema, combine the avocado, sour cream, garlic, lime and cilantro in a food processor and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.



CJG’s CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

1/2 cup fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 cup olive oil

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Combine the parsley, mint and basil in your food processor and pulse to chop finely. Transfer the herbs to a mixing bowl and add the vinegar, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and olive oil. Season to taste. Let the sauce stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to blend.

GRILLED LEMON CHICKEN KABOBS with HOMEMADE TZAZIKI

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 1/2 pounds chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Tzatziki Sauce

1/2 cucumber - peeled, seeded & diced

1 1/2 cups plain Greek yogurt

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons freshly chopped dill

1 small garlic clove, finely minced

Salt & freshly ground pepper

In a large bowl whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar, olive oil, garlic and oregano. Season with salt and pepper, add the cubed chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate the chicken for at least 30 minutes and up to 3 hours. Heat your grill to high heat. Thread the chicken onto skewers. Grill the chicken until the chicken is cooked through, turning often.

For the Tzatziki Sauce, combine the ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine.

BALSAMIC & GARLIC GRILLED MUSHROOM SKEWERS

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped

2 pounds large white mushrooms, cut in half

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Combine the balsamic, soy sauce, garlic and thyme in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Add the mushrooms and toss to coat. Let marinate for 30 minutes. Skewer the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and grill over medium-high heat until just tender and slightly charred, about 2-3 minutes per side.

CHARRED SWEET POTATOES with HONEY & OLIVE OIL

4 sweet potatoes

Olive oil

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Heat your grill to medium-high heat. Rub the sweet potatoes with oil and wrap individually in foil. Grill, turning often, until tender, 30 to 40 minutes, depending upon the size of the potatoes. Unwrap and let cool.

In a small saucepot, combine the honey and vinegar and season with salt and pepper, bring to a simmer and reduce until slightly thickened.

Cut the cooked sweet potatoes into wedges and toss with olive oil to coat.. Grill, cut side down until lightly charred all over. Brush with the honey glaze and grill 1 minute more.

GRILLED CAST IRON SKILLET BROWNIES

1 box brownie mix

1/4 cup brewed coffee

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1/4 cup sour cream

Spray your cast iron skillet with cooking spray and set your grill to heat until it reaches 325°F – 350ºF.

Combine the brownie mix, coffee, vegetable oil, beaten egg and sour cream in a mixing bowl and whisk to combine. Spray a cast iron skillet liberally with cooking spray and pour the batter into the pan. Place the pan on grill grates and close the grill. Cook for 25-30 minutes, checking every 5-10 minutes. When the edges get hard and the middle isn't liquid, the brownies are ready.