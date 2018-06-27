Ex-Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison for Fatal Stabbing of Wife at San Fernando Home While Their Children Slept

A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced on Wednesday for fatally stabbing his 33-year-old wife inside their San Fernando home while their young children were asleep, officials announced.

Jorge Casas, 38, was sentenced to 17 years and six months to life in state prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. On April 30 Casas pleaded no contest to one count of the second-degree murder of his wife, Deseret Favila, and three counts of child abuse.

Favila was killed around 2 a.m. on Jan. 19, 2017, at the couple’s home in the 1000 block of Griswold Avenue. Prosecutors said she was stabbed several times in the neck while she was in bed.

Casas then woke his children – ages 4, 7 and 8, and took them to his mother’s house behind his residence. The children noticed their father had blood on his hands, the DA’s office said.

Casas was a member of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for two years before resigning for personal reasons in 2006, officials said.