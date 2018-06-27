Man Taken Into Custody After He Barricades Himself in Sylmar Home With 5-Year-Old Boy for Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man who authorities said violated parole was taken into custody on Tuesday night after he barricaded himself in a Sylmar home with a 5-year-old boy for hours.

A parole warrant was served about 7 p.m. to a man convicted in 2013 of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 13400 block of Polk Street, LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar said.

After LAPD Gang and Narcotics Division investigators served the warrant, and the man came outside with the child, but went back inside with the boy after he recognized investigators as police, Aguilar said.

The man, who Aguilar said was in his 30s, knew the boy and the situation was not a kidnapping.

Around 11:30 p.m., authorities said the man surrendered and the boy was unharmed.