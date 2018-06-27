× Man Taken Into Custody After He Calls 911, Says He Killed His Girlfriend in Anaheim: Authorities

A man was taken into custody after he called 911 and said he killed his girlfriend on Wednesday morning in Anaheim.

The man called around 7:30 a.m. to report the crime and said there was a female down inside a home in the 800 block of South Cardiff Street, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The man said to police “she was injured to the point beyond help,” Wyatt stated.

Officers arrived and made an immediate entrance in the home where they found a woman in her 40s deceased, Wyatt said.

Wyatt declined to give information about how the woman died.

The man was taken into custody and detectives are investigating, Wyatt said.

APD Homicide detectives are on scene of a suspected domestic homicide in the 800 block S. Cardiff St. Suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public. If you have additional info please contact @occrimestoppers pic.twitter.com/1NDMnxpFkb — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 27, 2018