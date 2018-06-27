Stepfather Arrested in Death of 10-Year-Old Lancaster Boy: LASD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The stepfather of a Lancaster boy who died under suspicious circumstances last week has been arrested, Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials confirmed Wednesday.

Anthony Avalos was found dead after a reported fall in his Lancaster home along the 1100 block of East Avenue K June 21. He had severe head injuries and cigarette burns covering his body, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Kareem Leiva, 32, the boyfriend of the boy's mother, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder sheriff's officials announced at a news conference. He had a self-inflicted laceration to the neck area and is being treated, Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

Leiva is expected to be booked on suspicion of murder and his bail will be set at $2 million.

McDonnell said authorities interviewed people involved in the case and that Leiva made statements that indicated he played a role in the death.

The boy's mother, identified by the Times as Heather Barron, has not been arrested in connection with the crime, but the investigation is ongoing, McDonnell said.

A final autopsy to determine the boy's death has not been completed, McDonnell said.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services had previously responded to reports of child abuse at the same home, a source familiar with the investigation told the newspaper.

During a vigil for Anthony on Saturday, an aunt told KTLA that the boy "bruises all over his body" and a head injury at the time of his death. Maria Barron said she filed a report with DCFS three years ago over concern for his mother and her boyfriend's treatment of their kids.

Seven children who either lived or were associated with the victim’s family have been removed from the home, according to the Sheriff's Department. The children’s ages ranged from 11 months to 12 years old.

Barron old the Times that the children also said Leiva locked them in small spaces where they had to urinate and defecate on the floor.

The boy had come out as gay in recent weeks, the newspaper reported, and authorities are investigating whether that played a role in the boy's death. During the news conference Wednesday, however, McDonnell said homophobia "hasn't come up as a motivation."

During the news conference, Supervisor Kathryn Barger thanked the Sheriff's Department for their "swift action" in making an arrest in the case.

She and other Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors ordered officials in charge of child protection to review shortcomings in the system. She said the board intends to develop a "full timeline" of what led up to Anthony's death and examine "structural issues" in the Antelope Valley.

"So much more to be done," Barger said about the investigation.