Man Safely Taken Into Custody After Climbing, Backflipping Off 110 Freeway Sign

The southbound 110 Freeway reopened in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning after a man who climbed a highway sign prompted authorities to shut it down.

Video shows officers responding to the scene as the shirtless man stands on the freeway sign for 6th Street and Wilshire Boulevard near the exit for Beaudry Avenue.

Signs reading "fight pollution not each other," "give a hoot don't pollute" and "Dephree" are seen hanging next to him.

"He's talking about pollution i think," Los Angeles Times reporter Benjamin Oreskes tweeted.

At 9:26 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said four lanes on the southbound 110 freeway and the transition to the 101 south would be shut down for 45 minutes.

At around 10 a.m., three officers are seen standing on the sign as the man backflips and lands on an air mattress. Officials placed him into a wheelchair and put him in an ambulance.

The Fire Department said the man was safely taken into custody.

All lanes reopened shortly before 10:30 a.m., according to CHP.

SIGALERT CANCELLED: S/B I-110 AT 2ND ST., ALL LANES OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) June 27, 2018

Dephree has just done a backflip of the sign. pic.twitter.com/d5qh6qybQ6 — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

So this is happening right now. He’s talking about pollution i think. pic.twitter.com/Quhn2fV4aj — Benjamin Oreskes🦅 (@boreskes) June 27, 2018

SIGALERT: S/B I-110 AT 2ND ST., #2,3,4,5 LANES AND S/B US-101 TRANS TO S/B I-110 WILL BE BLOCKED FOR 45 MINS DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) June 27, 2018