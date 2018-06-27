Robbery Suspect at Sherman Oaks Motel in Custody After Police Activity Shut Down Portion of Sepulveda Blvd.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A robbery suspect who barricaded himself at a Sherman Oaks motel was taken into custody after police activity shut down a portion of Sepulveda Boulevard early Wednesday.

In a 3:56 a.m. tweet, Los Angeles police Capt. Lillian Carranza said Sepulveda Boulevard was closed between the 101 Freeway and Moorpark Street. She advised the public to avoid the area.

The incident started around midnight when two individuals staying at the 777 Motor Inn invited two other people to hang out in their room, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The visitors arrived with a third person they didn't know, the agency said. That person allegedly produced a handgun and robbed the victims, forcing them to leave the room.

The victims then called the authorities.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw two of the three suspects exit and enter the room, the Police Department said. When officials called for them to come out, the person unknown to the victims remained inside and barricaded himself, the agency added.

A SWAT team arrived and deployed tear gas before the suspect surrendered, according to police.

At around 5:45 a.m., authorities were seen walking out with a male suspect.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it assisted LAPD in the incident.

Second time this week. Police Activity 777 Motor Inn 4781 Sepulveda Bl. Street Closed Sepulveda Bl between 101 FWY and Moorpark please avoid the area @LAPDVanNuysCPAB @lapdVanNuysDiv @911LAPD @LAPDHQ @LAPDOVB @CityAttorneyLA pic.twitter.com/QNFCMMGTrk — Lillian L. Carranza (@LAPDCARRANZA) June 27, 2018

Officials provided no further information.