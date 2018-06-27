Officials Seek Help ID’ing Man Who Slashed Mother of 6 in Face, Abdomen While She Worked at Carson Gas Station

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of helping find a suspect wanted for the brutal attack on a convenience store worker earlier this month.

Fifty-three-year-old Darlecia D’Andrade, a mother of 6, was at work on Saturday, June 16 when a man entered the store of the gas station just before 6 a.m. to make a purchase and asked her if he could use the restroom, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. A few seconds after entering the restroom, he exited and asked the clerk to fix the toilet. When D’Andrade went into the restroom, the man followed her and suddenly began to attack her.

The woman was slashed across her face and abdomen with an unknown object, officials said.

In the video the man can be seen running out of the store a few seconds after following the woman into the restroom.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Detectives said the man got into a 4-door sedan with a sunroof and drove south on Vermont Avenue. The car was described as having vertical slats on the front grill and a sticker or chipped paint on the driver’s side door frame.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 20-years-old, dark hair, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 160 – 170 pounds. He was wearing a black and green hat with the phrase “I (marijuana leaf) weed”, red t-shirt, and black pants.

D’ Andrade has not been able to return to work since she was attacked.

Authorities said she had never seen the suspect before.

The motive for the attack was unknown.