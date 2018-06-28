1 Shot When Deputies Respond to Man With a Knife Call in South El Monte
One person was shot when deputies responding to a disturbance in South El Monte Thursday morning.
Authorities were responding to a man with a knife call near the intersection of Garvey Avenue and Rosemead Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Oscar Lopez said.
At some point during the call, a deputy-involved shooting occurred, Lopez said.
No details about what led up to the shooting, which occurred about 8:41 a.m., were immediately available.
One person, described as a suspect, was struck in the shooting.
There was no word on the man’s condition.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.
34.051955 -118.046734