3 Men Arrested, Nearly 200 Roosters Found in Ventura County Cockfighting Operation: Sheriff's Office

Authorities arrested three men believed to be involved in a cockfighting operation in Ventura County, officials announced Thursday.

Investigators on Wednesday searched a property in the 900 block of Santa Ana Boulevard in the unincorporated community of Oak View. They found nearly 200 roosters prepared or trained for cockfighting, along with hundreds of hens and chicks, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives also discovered training supplies, cockfighting tools and controlled substances typically used for cockfighting purposes, the agency said.

“In the fighting ring, the roosters often wear long and sharp dagger-like attachments that transform their natural spurs into knives to inflict maximum injury,” the Sheriff’s Office noted. “These blades are sharp enough to cause serious injury.”

Drugs such as cocaine are often used to aggravate roosters in cockfights, the agency added.

Deputies served the search warrant along with officers with the Ojai Police Department and Ventura County Animal Services.

Luis Santillan, 25, was arrested on suspicion of possessing roosters for cockfighting, cockfighting implements and narcotics for sale, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was set to appear in court on Friday.

Roberto Rodriguez, 31, and Pedro Cisneros, 53, were also arrested on suspicion of possessing roosters for cockfighting. Rodriguez was accused of possession of cockfighting implements as well.

They were both scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24.