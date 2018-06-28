Wrong-Way Driver Dies After Fatally Striking Motorcyclist on 5 Freeway in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motorcyclist was killed on the 5 Freeway in Santa Ana when he was struck Thursday morning by a wrong-way driver, who also died in the crash.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. when a Jaguar S-TYPE that was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a motorcyclist headed northbound in the carpool lane just south of the 22 Freeway, California Highway Patrol Officer Florentino Olivera said.

Video from the scene showed a motorcycle down on the freeway as the Jaguar, which caught fire after the crash, burned nearby.

The motorcycle rider and the driver of the car were both pronounced dead at the scene, Olivera said. “The carpool lane is divided from the general lanes. So that motorcycle had nowhere to go when he saw that vehicle coming toward him,” he said.

Wrong-way drivers are a fairly common occurrence in Southern California, according to Olivera, who said he tell his family and friends to never use the carpool or fast lanes if they don't have to, especially after midnight.

"There’s not much traffic, so there’s no need to be in the carpool lane," he said. "Typically, when we get calls of a wrong-way driver, they’re traveling in the carpool lane.”

The motorcyclist, a man, was wearing a helmet at the time, but CHP said the impact was so strong it wouldn't have mattered either way.

Investigators were unable to immediately identify the gender of the Jaguar driver.

A SigAlert was issued about 4:15 a.m. for the closure of all northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway.

The two right lanes were reopened shortly after 6 a.m., Olivera said.

The rest of the freeway, except for the carpool lane, had reopened by 8 a.m.

