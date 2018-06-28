Bud Light Promises to Help Pay for Californians’ Beer If Mexico Breaks 5th Game Curse at World Cup

If you’re not already rooting for Mexico to win the World Cup, you might be now.

Bud Light says it will help pay for fans’ beer in California if its national team beats Brazil in the quarterfinals — Mexico’s first match in the knockout stage in more than two decades.

The team is considered to be cursed because it hasn’t advanced past the round of 16 — the first four games of the tournament — since it last hosted the games in 1986.

Mexico gets the chance to break the jinx at 7 a.m. on Monday in Russia’s Samara Arena.

In a cryptic tweet posted earlier this month and written in a mock Old English dialect, Bud Light said “such a great victory shall be celebrated by…helping ye pay for thy celebratory Bud Lights.”

Hear ye, hear ye Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/3k6n0R2t15 — Bud Light (@budlight) June 9, 2018

More details would come once the curse is actually broken, the company said.

Mexico secured its spot in the quarterfinals despite losing 3-0 to Sweden on Wednesday, thanks largely to South Korea’s triumph over defending champions Germany, knocking them out of the tournament.

Mexico’s fans’ outpouring of appreciation for the South Korean team inspired another company to offer a promotion: Aeroméxico said it’s offering a 20 percent discount on flights from Mexico City to South Korea.