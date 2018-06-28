× California Voters Will Get to Weigh in on Daylight Saving Time After Gov. Brown Signs Bill to Put Matter on November Ballot

California voters in November will get to weigh in on whether the state should continue its practice of changing the clocks twice a year after Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday signed a bill to put the question on the statewide ballot.

The ballot measure would only give the Legislature the power to alter the practice with a two-thirds vote. Even then, approval from the federal government would be required.

“If passed, it will — albeit through a circuitous path — open the door for year-round daylight saving,” Brown wrote in a signing message, adding in Latin “Fiat Lux!” which translates to “Let there be light.”

The ballot measure would repeal the state’s 69-year-old Daylight Saving Time Act, giving lawmakers power to initiate an end to the practice of advancing the clock by one hour on the second Sunday each March, and moving the clock back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

