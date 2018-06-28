JetBlue Offers Free Flights for Firefighters to Attend Funeral of Slain Long Beach Fire Captain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters from across the nation can travel to California to pay their final respects to the Long Beach fire captain killed in the line of duty earlier this week, and JetBlue will foot the bill.

Capt. Dave Rosa, 45, was fatally shot Monday, allegedly by a 77-year-old man who set off an explosive device in an attempt to kill an upstairs neighbor in his senior living high-rise. Thomas Man Kim faces six charges in the case including the murder of Rosa, a 17-year department veteran who leaves behind a wife and two children.

Rosa's funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, in the arena of the Long Beach Convention Center, located at 300 E. Ocean Blvd.

Any firefighters wishing to attend can call JetBlue at 800-538-2583 to reserve complimentary airfare, the Long Beach Firefighters Association said.

Callers should ask for fallen officer booking and mention Rosa by name. You will also need to provide your fire department's name and local number, badge number and department email.

The flight dates must fall between June 30 and July 6 — within three days before and after the funeral.

There is one caveat: Only two members of any one department are allowed to fly for free.

Those who can't make the trip but still wish to show their support can donate to the Capt. Rosa Family Fund.

Many have remained in mourning since Rosa's death Monday, and on Thursday the flag at the state capitol was flown at half-staff in his honor.

⁦We are thankful to announce ⁦@JetBlue⁩ is offering free flights for firefighters to attend Captain Rosa’s service July 3rd at 10am. Visit https://t.co/5Jl8zIEP0C to view details on how to book your flight ⁦@JetBlue⁩ ⁦@CAFirefighters⁩ ⁦@IAFFNewsDesk⁩ pic.twitter.com/4OxxMhd1Aj — Long Beach Fire (@lbfirefighters) June 28, 2018