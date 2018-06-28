L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Announces $10,000 Reward in 2012 Killing of Norwalk Tow-Truck Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced a $10,000 reward Thursday in exchange for information about the 2012 killing of a Norwalk tow truck driver.

The money reward, which was approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, was announced exactly six years after the death of 22-year-old Robert Garcia.

Garcia was ending his shift at Vernola’s Towing on Norwalk Boulevard around midnight when three men chased him before fatally shooting him at the business’ front door, authorities said. Surveillance footage shows Garcia pounding on the door before collapsing.

He was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Six years later, no one has been taken into custody.

Investigators describe the suspects as being in their early to late teens at the time of the incident. All three are said to be Hispanic males with thin builds.

Lt. Scott Hoglund said Thursday during a news conference that detectives have not yet identified a motive behind the crime. He is hopeful the reward will help solve the crime by stimulating talk and encouraging witnesses to come forward.

During the conference, Garcia’s mother, Anna Salazar, described her son as “loving" and "family-oriented." “If anyone out there in the community knows something, please come forward,” she said.

The victim’s father, Lloyd Garcia, fought back tears as he said the reward will help him and his family finally get closure. “We don’t need a killer on the streets anymore,” he said.

People with information are urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

