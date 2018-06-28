× Lawful Permanent Residents in SoCal Among Those Being Arrested in ICE Sweeps

In 2001, Jose Luis Garcia was convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Whatever tumult it caused within his family, the event seemed to fade with every passing year as Garcia became a grandfather and inched closer toward retirement.

Earlier this month, the nearly 20-year-old conviction came roaring back when immigration agents arrested the 62-year-old as he drank coffee and watered the lawn of his Arleta home.

His daughter, Natalie Garcia, thought there must be a mistake. Her father has been a lawful permanent resident since 1988. He carries his green card in his wallet.

“We thought this was happening to people like they said — criminals, the gang members,” she said in an interview between sobs.

