× Man Dragged 5-Year-Old Girl to ‘Dark Corner’ at Valencia Wedding Reception, Sexually Assaulted Her: DA’s Office

A 39-year-old man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl at a wedding reception in Valencia last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Jeff Boulter of Long Beach is accused of dragging the 5-year-old to a “dark corner” during the May 19 reception and molesting her, a DA’s news release stated.

The incident ended when a server noticed the alleged assault and went to confront the defendant, who then ran away, according to prosecutors.

He was arrested the following day, inmate records indicated.

Boulter has been charged with a number of felony counts, including kidnapping to commit oral copulation, kidnapping for child molesting, forcible lewd act and attempted forcible oral copulation of a victim under 14, the release stated.

He entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment Thursday. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.

Boulter is being held at the Twin Towers Correction Facility on $1 million bail, jail records showed.

He faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.