Most Wanted Summer Toys With Toy Guy Chris Byrne

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica at Pacific Park with THE TOY GUY CHRIS BYRNE with his MOST WANTED TOYS SUMMER 2018 from TTPM.COM; TOYS, TOTS, PETS, AND MORE.

THE LIST INCLUDES:

Animoodles

Portola Plush

Ages 3 years and up

Playmobil Family Fun Aquarium

Playmobil

Ages 4 years and up

Glove-A-Bubbles

Zing

Ages 3 years and up

Jurassic World Chomp ‘N Roar Mask—Velociraptor Blue

Mattel

Ages 6 years and up

Tiny Hands

Moose Toys

Ages 8 years and up

Don’t Step in It

Hasbro

Ages 4 and up

Watermelon Smash

Yulu

Ages 6 and up

Inflate-A-Heroes

DGL Toys

Ages 3 years and up

Zing

Ages 6 and up

Nickelodeon Slime Automatic Slime Drencher

Jakks Pacific

Ages 6 and up

To get your copy of the complete toy list, take a look at the website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.