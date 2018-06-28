Most Wanted Summer Toys With Toy Guy Chris Byrne

Gayle Anderson was live in Santa Monica at Pacific Park with THE TOY GUY CHRIS BYRNE with his MOST WANTED TOYS SUMMER 2018 from TTPM.COM; TOYS, TOTS, PETS, AND MORE.
THE LIST INCLUDES:
Animoodles
Portola Plush
Ages 3 years and up
Playmobil Family Fun Aquarium
Playmobil
Ages 4 years and up
Glove-A-Bubbles
Zing
Ages 3 years and up
Jurassic World Chomp ‘N Roar Mask—Velociraptor Blue
Mattel
Ages 6 years and up
Tiny Hands
Moose Toys
Ages 8 years and up
Don’t Step in It
Hasbro
Ages 4 and up
Watermelon Smash
Yulu
Ages 6 and up
Inflate-A-Heroes
DGL Toys
Ages 3 years and up
Zing
Ages 6 and up
Nickelodeon Slime Automatic Slime Drencher
Jakks Pacific
Ages 6 and up
To get your copy of the complete toy list, take a look at the website.
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.