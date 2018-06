Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A day after his appointment was ratified by Los Angeles City Council, new L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore's swearing-in was celebrated in a ceremony with previous department chiefs in Elysian Park. Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 8 on June 28, 2018.

#57th #LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore takes the oath to serve our Community. pic.twitter.com/E9uP9YW8DR — Andy Neiman (@LAPDNeiman) June 28, 2018