South Koreans in Mexico Given Hero’s Treatment Following World Cup Result

It was a party in Mexico City Wednesday, and South Koreans were the guests of honor.

Hundreds of jubilant Mexican soccer fans rushed to the South Korean embassy in the capital following the Asian country’s stoppage-time World Cup victory over reigning champions Germany, a result that saw Mexico qualify for the next stage of the tournament, despite their own 3-0 loss to Sweden.

The crowd chanted “Corea, hermano, ya eres Mexicano,” which translates to “Korea, brother, you’re now Mexican.”

Embracing the spirit of the two countries new found kinship, South Korean Ambassador to Mexico Kim Sang-il and the consul general, Han Byoung-jin, both came out to party with the fans, with the two men accepting offers of a tequila shot, video posted on social media shows.

“They are crazy but I’m also crazy today,” Han said, according to a video posted on the New York Times.

Video also shows embassy officials participating in a rendition of an old Mexican folk song “Cielito lindo” alongside fans.

Most of the celebrations centered on the city’s historic central district, where crowds had gathered earlier in the evening to watch the World Cup action live on large outdoor screens.

The mood had been decidedly somber for most of the evening, with fans convinced their team’s thumping loss to Sweden signaled an end to the country’s World Cup dream.

Mexico has participated in 16 World Cups, but has not advanced beyond the Round of 16 since 1986.

Then came two improbable late goals by the South Korean duo of Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min, knocking Germany out and securing Mexico’s qualification.

Cue scenes of delirium among the crowds gathered.

Photos and videos posted online show fans embracing random South Korean tourists, hoisting them onto their shoulders and throwing them into the air during wild celebrations.

Elsewhere in the capital, shops and bars were reported to be offering discounts and free drinks to South Korean patrons, while jubilant crowds sang, danced and formed an impromptu conga-line.