2 People Shot in Long Beach At Suspect Illegal Gambling Establishment

Two people were shot in Long Beach at a suspected illegal gambling establishment Monday evening, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

At 9:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting call on the 1000 block of E. Artesia Boulevard, according to the department.

When they arrived, officers found one adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

While on the scene, officers found that there was another victim who was shot in their upper and lower torso but was transported to a nearby hospital by a personal vehicle, the department said. That victim's condition is unknown.

A suspect description was not provided immediately.

