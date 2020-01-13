× ‘Grease Blockage’ Leads to 11,000-Gallon Sewage Spill, Prompts Closure of All Beaches in Long Beach

All swimming areas along the coastal beaches of Long Beach were closed Monday due to a sewage spill, the City of Long Beach announced.

Approximately 11,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the San Gabriel River on Sunday after a “grease blockage” in Hawaiian Gardens, according to the city.

Samples of the water were taken for testing on Monday morning and results about the water quality are expected Tuesday, according to Judeth Lagrimas Luong of the city’s Bureau of Environmental Health.

“Closures will remain until results comply with state water quality standards,” Luong said.

The city of Long Beach Health Department’s recreational water quality health inspection team will continue to monitor water quality along the coast until results comply with state standards, the city said in a press release.

Water quality data on L.A. County Department of Public Health’s website showed that the beach had bacteria levels that exceed state standards.

Long Beach has approximately 7 miles of public beaches. To protect the safety of the public, weekly water samples are collected and tested routinely to monitor bacterial levels, according to the city.

#LBAlert All swimming areas along the coastal beaches are temporarily closed due to a sewage spill. For the latest status of Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call (562) 570-4199 or visit https://t.co/DIPgWiSxcs. For more information visit, https://t.co/eIQloPWWZn pic.twitter.com/ODn8gNBjyP — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) January 13, 2020

For the latest status on Long Beach recreational beach water quality, call the Water Hotline at 562-570-4199 or visit the city website.