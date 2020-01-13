Authorities Investigate Reports of Gun Pulled During Brawl at Soccer Tournament in Temecula

Authorities are investigating reports that a spectator pulled a gun during a brawl among players and spectators and caused a panic at a youth soccer tournament in Temecula.

KGTV-TV in San Diego reported the altercation began during the Albion Development Showcase tournament on Sunday.

A man was detained by sheriff’s deputies for a short time but there was no report of charges being filed.

Albion Development Showcase CEO Noah Gins says deputies never found a weapon.

Spectators say players from opposite teams began shoving during a match and a family member punched a player, leading to a large fight.

