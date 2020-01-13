Body Found Hanging From Tree Near NorCal Freeway; Death Investigated as Suspicious: CHP

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of man whose body was found hanging from a tree near a highway in Northern California as suspicious.

The Sacramento Bee reports CHP officers and Sacramento fire crews responded to an anonymous 911 call Saturday reporting a dead man in the area of eastbound Interstate 80 between Citrus Heights and Roseville.

The CHP says officers found the man in trees about 30 feet from the traffic lane.

It said the man, who has not been identified, had a rope tied around his neck and was hanging from a tree branch.

No other details were immediately released.