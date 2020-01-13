CES 2020 Highlights: Snore Stopping Pillow, 10-Second Toothbrush, Blood Sugar Monitoring Smartwatch

Posted 9:57 AM, January 13, 2020, by , Updated at 10:16AM, January 13, 2020
Data pix.

Here's a look at some of the health and wellness related products we saw at CES 2020.

Mentioned:

INUPATHY - dog accessory that lets you see how your dog is feeling

Y-Brush - 10 second toothbrush

10Minds Motion Pillow - stops snoring with snore-activated airbags

Baby Brezza - WiFi connected "Keurig" style baby bottle maker

Hydrow - Like Peleton, but rowing

GluTrac Watch - Non-invasive blood sugar monitoring smartwatch

Tech Reporter Rich DeMuro

