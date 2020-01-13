Passenger Severely Injured When Koreatown Pursuit Ends in Crash; Driver Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A passenger in a stolen vehicle was severely injured when the driver crashed during a short pursuit in Koreatown Monday morning.

The events began about 2 a.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and South Berendo Street.

Attempts to pull the vehicle over were unsuccessful, prompting officers to engage in a brief pursuit, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Ahmad Zarekani confirmed.

The chase ended a short distance away near the intersection of South Berendo and Eighth streets when the pursuit vehicle crashed into six different cars, Zarekani said.

An officer at the scene initially indicated a passenger in the pursuit vehicle lost his leg in the crash but Zarekani could not confirm the information.

“All I can confirm is that he was severely injured,” Zarekani said.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, he said.

Investigators are still searching for the driver, who they said may have thrown a gun from the vehicle at one point during the pursuit.

The driver will likely be facing felony hit-and-run charges, as well as felony evading when caught, police said.