Passenger Severely Injured When Koreatown Pursuit Ends in Crash; Driver Sought

Posted 4:29 AM, January 13, 2020, by and , Updated at 10:18AM, January 13, 2020
Data pix.

A passenger in a stolen vehicle was severely injured when the driver crashed during a short pursuit in Koreatown Monday morning.

The events began about 2 a.m. when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of Wilshire Boulevard and South Berendo Street.

Attempts to pull the vehicle over were unsuccessful, prompting officers to engage in a brief pursuit, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Ahmad Zarekani confirmed.

The chase ended a short distance away near the intersection of South Berendo and Eighth streets when the pursuit vehicle crashed into six different cars, Zarekani said.

An officer at the scene initially indicated a passenger in the pursuit vehicle lost his leg in the crash but Zarekani could not confirm the information.

“All I can confirm is that he was severely injured,” Zarekani said.

The passenger was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition, he said.

Investigators are still searching for the driver, who they said may have thrown a gun from the vehicle at one point during the pursuit.

The driver will likely be facing felony hit-and-run charges, as well as felony evading when caught, police said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.