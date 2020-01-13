Style expert and blogger for TheStyleEditrix.com Ashley Fultz joined us live with fashionable coats and jackets to add to your wardrobe. To shop all the looks seen in the segment, you visit Ashley’s blog or follow her on Instagram @AshleyFultz
Fashionable Coats & Jackets to Wear This Winter With Style Expert Ashley Fultz
