× Former Employee Facing Nearly 4 Years in Prison for Threatening Mass Shooting at Long Beach Hotel: DA

A 37-year-old man is facing nearly four years in prison after he threatened to shoot guests and employees at a Long Beach hotel, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Rodolfo Montoya, who worked as a cook at the Marriott Hotel near the Long Beach airport, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of criminal threats, the DA’s office said. He faces three years and eight months in state prison.

He was arrested in August 2019 after another employee at the hotel contacted authorities to alert them that Montoya had a plot to shoot fellow employees and guests coming into the hotel located in the 4700 block of Airport Plaza.

Officers searched Montoya’s Huntington Beach home and found multiple firearms, including an assault rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and high-capacity magazines, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police described Montoya as a disgruntled employee who was upset over some recent workplace activity. They credited the co-worker’s tip with potentially saving lives.

“Suspect Montoya had clear plans, intent and the means to carry out an act of violence that may have resulted in a mass casualty incident,” Police Chief Robert Luna said after the arrest.

The employee had also been charged with one count each of dissuading a witness by force or threat and possession of an assault weapon, a Colt AR-15 rifle. Those charges will be dropped as part of a negotiated plea deal, DA’s spokesman Ricardo Santiago told KTLA.

Montoya’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27 at a Long Beach court.