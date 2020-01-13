Gunman Sought After Man Fatally Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Pacoima

Posted 8:30 PM, January 13, 2020

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening in Pacoima, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau.

At 10:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a man down near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vaughn Street, according to a news release from the LAPD.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old Anthony Lopez II suffering from a gunshot wound inside his car. Lopez was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injury.

Detectives surmised that Lopez was actually shot near the intersection of Bromont Avenue and Fielding Street, and then drove a few blocks before coming to rest at Foothill Boulevard and Vaughn Street, where a passerby called 911, the news release said.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Al Arguelles at 818-374-9550.

