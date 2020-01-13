L.A. Mayor Garcetti, Eva Longoria Announce Job Program in Effort to Double Latino Representation in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is leading a new jobs program to double Latino representation in Hollywood, in front of and behind the camera, over the next decade.

A new collective of Latino creators and executives called LA Collab has raised a quarter of a million dollars to finance a range of film, TV and podcast development deals and projects intended to provide opportunities for Latino filmmakers, writers and actors and crew members.

The project is backed in part by the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, the Annenberg Foundation, WarnerMedia and Endeavor Content, Garcetti’s office said in a statement Monday.

The jobs initiative seeks to address the underrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood by connecting workers with various employers in the industry.

To see an entertainment industry and an #Oscar list that reflects the face of our city, we have to expand opportunity to all our communities — and ensure that a child growing up in Pacoima or Jefferson Park can see her stories on the small or big screen.https://t.co/RzN4DHSvWS — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) January 13, 2020