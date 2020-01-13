Lifestyle Expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom on Incorporating Pantone’s Color of the Year, Classic Blue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lifestyle Expert Stacie Krajchir-Tom joined us live with ways to incorporate Pantone's Color of the Year, classic blue. For more information on the products featured in the segment, see below.

Add splashes of classic blue to your home with décor accents, kitchen essentials and accessories from World Market.



When it comes to beauty soap, cosmetics and personal care products embrace the color of the year in packaging design and products.

Incorporate classic blue with style with the following products.

Incorporate Pantone’s Color of the Year into your wardrobe with on -trend apparel and accessories from Marshalls.

Pantone Partnerships

The Inside partnered with Pantone to bring the color of the year to life, by offering a limited-edition collection of wonderful fabrics inspired by the classic blue.

Meditation Pillow is an exclusive piece for the Pantone collection. It can be purchased this month only for $89.

For lifestyle products that incorporate class blue see below.