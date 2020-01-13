Man Who Allegedly Reached Out to Girls Online Is Accused of Sexual Assault; LAPD Seeks More Victims

A man accused of reaching out to underage girls on social media has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor and LAPD officials are looking for more victims, police said Monday.

Markell Rowland, 25, was arrested in Hollywood on Nov. 5 on suspicion of oral copulation, unlawful sex with a minor, assault with intent to commit oral copulation and making criminal threats, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detective Lesley Perkins did not provide any details about the alleged assault or the victim except that the victim is a girl.

Rowland remains in custody for a parole violation hold. Bail for the current charges has been set at $225,000.

“Rowland has a history of approaching underage girls in the Hollywood area and asking them for their social media screen names or approaching them directly online through their social media pages,” police said in the release.

It is unclear whether he approached the victim in this case in the same way. The detective said investigators know of at least one additional victim related to Rowland, and they believe there are more.

Rowland apparently also goes by the names Markel Southall and “Kel.”

Police encouraged any potential victims “who may have been reluctant to report similar crimes committed by Rowland” to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at LAPD’s Operations West Bureau at 213-473-0447.