Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, January 13th, 2020

Many special exhibitions and special events are closing today! That information is on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Take a look! Then, scroll down this page for more interesting locations I did not have time to include in today's report. Enjoy!

Closing Soon!

Nineteen Nineteen

The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

1151 Oxford Road

San Marino

626 405 2100

Huntington.org/nineteen-nineteen

This unique exhibition closes Monday, January 20th.

Closing Soon!

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Closing Sunday, January 20th, “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia”, which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking. This art experience is available at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana.

Closing Today!

Manet and Modern Beauty

Getty Center

1200 Getty Center Drive

Los Angeles

http://www.getty.edu

Closing today “Manet and Modern Beauty” , which explores for the first time in a major museum exhibition artist Edouard Manet’s last years, after his rise to notoriety in the 1860s and the formal launch of the Impressionist movement in the early 1870s.

The Getty Center exhibition features more than 90 of Manet’s works of art.

Closing Today!

NOCTAMBULANT: New Works by David Otis Johnson

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

neonmona.org

Also closing today, NOCTAMBULANT: NEW WORKS BY DAVID OTIS JOHNSON.

This Museum of Neon Art exhibition features Johnson’s sculptures, neon sculptures. Look at how he actually sculpted this cozy looking reading chair using neon!

Influenced by his work in the sign industry, Johnson uses stainless steel and aluminum in his complicated and delicate illuminated sculptures.

Free Admission on Sunday!

ROBERT GRAHAM: CIVIC MONUMENTS

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach

Molaa.org/Robert-graham-civic-monuments

Sculptor Robert Graham. If his name is not familiar, his art is! There’s the Olympic Gateway he created in 1984. There’s the Great Bronze Doors of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels he constructed in 2002.

Other major works produced by Graham include this suspended fist, a memorial to renowned boxer, Joe Louis, for the city of Detroit and this massive New York City memorial for jazz musician Duke Ellington.

We can learn about the prolific sculptor in Long Beach at Museum of Latin American Art. The exhibition: ROBERT GRAHAM: CIVIC MONUMENTS is free for you to see on Sundays.

*Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen

*Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point

*Wrigley’s Catalina: A Centennial Celebration

*The History of Catalina Island

Catalina Island Museum

217 Metropole Avenue

Avalon

310-510-2414

CatalinaMuseum.org

At the Catalina Island Museum, find four important exhibitions:

1)Esther Williams: The Swimming Queen of the Silver Screen: Esther Williams dazzled movie audiences around the world in her aqua-musical films. This exhibition chronicles Williams’ life from humble beginnings to her success as a champion athlete, a major Hollywood celebrity and an entrepreneur. Imagery from Jupiter’s Darling filmed on the island will be highlighted in this exhibition which also includes movie memorabilia, costumes, photographs and never-before-seen personal home movies.

2)Elizabeth Turk: Tipping Point: MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship Awardee Elizabeth Turk began working on the Tipping Point exhibition in the Fall of 2018 during a month-long open studio/live exhibition with Tyler Stallings at Orange Coast College. Highlighting various attributes of this continent's birds, Turk developed an alphabet of symbols. Using these unique symbols, she explores the greater concept – Extinction. The sound columns - "Echoes of Extinction" - juxtapose the ephemeral with the eternal. Inspired by recordings of extinct birds (cataloged by the Ornithology Lab at Cornell University) Turk created evocative sculptural forms. The metal maze laced with imagery cut to create beautiful interactive moments.

3)The History of Catalina Island: This special exhibition commemorates William Wrigley Jr. and the execution of his vision for Catalina Island - especially during his first year of ownership: 1919. From selling lots to residents, building new homes, shops, hotels, infrastructure and utilities, to improving industry such as mining, production of furniture and building supplies to transportation, the addition of a professional sports team and more, Wrigley’s achievements exemplify his devotion to Catalina Island, its residents and visitors. The exhibition reveals his remarkable and ambitious plan using photographs, letters, original documents, plans, blueprints, maps, steamship artifacts, advertisements,

tools and objects relating to the various projects and industries. The exhibition also offers patrons a rare angle from the inside of the operation, infused with Wrigley’s energy, integrity, and unique jovial spirit. A number of items, such as the Wrigley family Bible, have never before been exhibited.

4)The History of Catalina Island: From the island's discovery some 8,000 years ago to William Wrigley's purchase of the island and the rise of Avalon as Hollywood's favorite vacation spot, Catalina Island has a history that is rich in events and personalities, including the island's connection to the Chicago Cubs, its role in World War II, and much more. For the first time, the history of Santa Catalina is told in detail. Designed specifically to accommodate the hundreds of artifacts and photographs in the Catalina Island Museum's archive, the William Wrigley Jr. Gallery permanently exhibits Catalina Island's unique history.

39th Annual Black Doll Show: Psychedollia

William Grant Still Arts Center

2520 South West View Street

Los Angeles

323 734 1165

wgsac.wordpress.com

The exhibition cites 1960’s soul and funk as a source of inspiration while also referencing flower power genres of the 1990’s hip hop and house/techno scenes, contemporary practices of futurism and transgression through delight and bliss.

Psychedollia is a celebration of the monumental and small, ordinary and extraordinary events that depict Black life in all its facets. This year’s theme is a deep exploration of cultural imagery as depicted through the beauty and diversity of dolls. It seeks to positively reshape the dialogue on Black life & identity as portrayed in media and dominant society by highlighting Black is Beautiful, natural hair, counter culture, self-empowerment, Black liberation and agency.

The exhibition will feature full scale installations by artists within an overall design and curatorial effort by the house staff at the William Grant Still Arts Center. Our galleries will feature an installation by renowned artist, Pat Shivers and her Raggnation Dolls, a psychedelic altar by Dr. Cynthia Davis and pop-futurist artist Adah Glenn’s Triflin’ Toi Town room installation.

Other artists and collectors in the exhibition Nneka Gigi, Emi Motokawa, Stacey McBride-Irby, C. Jerome Woods, Joann Kimble, Pamela Boddie, Liz Graves, Johann Hassan, Orit Corech, Dawn Spears, Cookie Keeling Patterson, Teresa Tolliver, Angela Briggs, Billie Green, Heather Hilliard Bonds, Kimberly Sigman, Tamika Spencer, and Van Young.

Shirin Neshat I Will Greet The Sun Again

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

http://www.thebroad.org

Originated by The Broad, Shirin Neshat: I Will Greet the Sun Again is the largest exhibition to date of internationally acclaimed artist Shirin Neshat’s approximately 30-year career. Taking its title from a poem by Iranian poet Forugh Farrokhzad, the exhibition (which presents approximately 230 photographs and eight video works) offers a rare glimpse into the evolution of Neshat’s artistic journey as she explores topics of exile, displacement, and identity with beauty, dynamic formal invention, and poetic grace.

Beginning with her early photograph series, Women of Allah, the exhibition also features iconic video works such as Rapture, Turbulent, and Passage, monumental photography installations including The Book of Kings and The Home of My Eyes, and Land of Dreams, a new, ambitious work encompassing a body of photographs and two immersive videos that will make its global debut in the exhibition.

Betye Saar: Call and Response

Los Angeles County Museum of Art

5905 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.lacma.org

At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, learn about the woman described as a legend in the world of contemporary art! Los Angeles artist Betye Saar, known for her work in the medium of assemblage, has a new exhibition entitled “Call and Response.” This is the first exhibition at a California museum to explore Saar’s entire career and the first anywhere to focus on her sketchbooks.

Sneakertopia

HHLA (Formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes)

6081 Center Drive, Suite 222

Westchester

Sneakertopia.com

Imagine entering a huge sneaker closet, containing dozens of the most famous sneakers to date. Sneakertopia, a new pop-up sneaker museum, is the closest thing to it, celebrating sneaker culture through art, history, music, and design.

Taking place inside HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes), the vast 15,000-square-foot exhibit serves as an indoor playground equipped with exclusive and rare sneakers, massive, interactive galleries, and endless photo opps. From Wu-Tang Clan dunks signed by Ol’ Dirty Bastard to Kobe Bryant’s UNDFTD 4’s (debuted at a Lakers game) to kicks via Rihanna and Nipsey Hussle (the epic Puma collab) to murals and street art, wherever your eyes land, this is a story of “creativity, expression and innovation” through a sneakers lens.

Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

Also at the Bowers Museum, ARTHUR BEAUMONT: ART OF THE SEA. The exhibition of watercolors by the artist captures the grandeur of the sea and the vessels that sail on it. Beaumont created an artistic record of the accomplishments of the U.S. Navy. He was named artist laureate of the U.S. Fleet.

The Proud Bird

11022 Aviation Boulevard

Los Angeles

310-670-3093

TheProudBird.com

http://www.theproudbird.com

According to Eater Los Angeles, “…Aviation geeks are going to love THE PROUD BIRD, a rethought new food hall concept situated right off the LAX runway. The rather historic restaurant has actually been around since 1967, but on the 50 year anniversary of its arrival has finally completed the overhaul of its once-staid look.

Now The Proud Bird is back and brighter than ever, featuring an airy new setup complete with floating planes overhead, a casual food lineup, and lots of room to watch the comings and goings of the airport nearby.

Egypt’s Lost Cities

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

At the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum we will find more than two-hundred priceless artifacts preserved under the silt and sand of the Nile are on display at the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum. This is “Egypt’s Lost Cities” discovered by underwater archeologist Franck Goddio in 2000.

Archeologist Goddio says many of these artifacts have never been seen before.

F-117 Stealth Fighter

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

Reaganfoundation.org

“Operation Nighthawk Landing” project, a Reagan Foundation & Institute and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works® joint effort, has brought an F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Fighter to the Reagan Museum for permanent exhibition. Made possible by a loan from the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the F-117 placed on display will serve as a visible reminder to the Library’s near half-million annual visitors of President Reagan's commitment to the rebuilding of the U.S. military through his “Peace through Strength” program. The F-117 Nighthawk, Tail #803, nicknamed “Unexpected Guest,” flew more combat sorties (78) than all other F-117s combined. The aircraft entered service in May 1984, during President Reagan’s administration.

“The Reagan Library will now be one of two places in the nation where the general public can visit an F-117 Stealth Fighter on permanent display,” said John Heubusch executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. “We are deeply grateful to Lockheed Martin for their outstanding assistance in restoring the aircraft for such a meaningful display and to the U.S. Air Force for making it possible for the Reagan Library to exhibit the plane for millions of visitors to enjoy for years to come.”

The F-117 Nighthawk was the world’s first operational stealth aircraft. Between 1981 and 2008, Lockheed Martin produced 59 operational F-117s and five developmental prototypes, but the aircraft weren’t publicly acknowledged until 1988. Known as “stealth fighters,” the F-117’s angular shape was designed to reflect radar waves and was bolstered by the use of a radar-absorbing materials. Because the aircraft was only expected to operate at night, it was painted black to make it more difficult to discern against the night sky.

The F-117 Nighthawk will be going on public display at the Reagan Library beginning December 7, 2019, at an official ribbon-cutting ceremony during the Reagan Foundation and Institute’s annual Reagan National Defense Forum. The jet will be located outdoors near the Library’s F-14 aircraft, situated on the west side of the Library’s property and clearly visible from inside the Library’s famous auditorium.

Apollo: One Giant Leap for Mankind

Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum

1800 Yorba Linda Boulevard

Yorba Linda

http://www.nixonlibrary.gov

The Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum celebrates the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 moon landing, with this special exhibition in the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum. It’s an all-new interactive special exhibit, Apollo 11: One Giant Leap for Mankind.

The exhibit is now open and runs through January 12, 2020.

On July 20, 1969, the eyes of the world watched as Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Just minutes after landing they received a call from President Richard Nixon in the Oval Office, with congratulations on behalf of the American people. Three days later, President Nixon personally greeted the three astronauts at the splashdown site in the Pacific Ocean, aboard the U.S.S. Hornet.

Museum-goers take a thrill ride through the Space Race of the 1950s and 1960s, President Kennedy’s famous challenge to go to the moon, and the scientific and technological advancements that were developed —many in Southern California— to ensure success and survival on this inspirational mission.

The exhibit’s originally-created, 360-degree virtual reality experience transports visitors to the lunar surface on July 20, 1969, to see and hear Neil Armstrong’s “one giant leap for mankind.”

Ford v. Ferrari

The 5 Classic Cars That Inspired the Movie

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

petersen.org

Have you heard about the new 20th Century Fox movie FORD VERSUS FERRARI?

The movie is based on the true story of the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race and the American racing team hired by Ford Motor Company to defeat Ferrari. The Italian racing car company had won the race for six consecutive years. That was until automotive entrepreneur Carroll Shelby and his British driver Ken Miles teamwork brought a thrilling 1-2-3 sweep for Ford in 1966. Well, we can see the five Ford and Ferrari vehicles that played a crucial role in the racing rivalry at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The award winning gallery is open from 10am to 6pm on the weekends.

For ticket information, take a look at the website – petersen.org

*Hollywood Dream Machines

*Winning Numbers: The First. The Fastest. The Famous.

*Disruptors

*Uncompromised Design

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 964 6331

Petersen.org

There’s A LOT to experience at the Petersen Automotive Museum. There are four main exhibitions to explore.

“Hollywood Dream Machines” is the largest sci-fi vehicle exhibit in the world.

“Winning Numbers: The First. The Fastest. The Famous.” features the most important hot rods and race cars in the world.

“Disruptors” features the work designer Rem D Koolhaas and industrial designer Joey Ruiter and their minimalist approach to the look of conventional objects by stripping all expectation of conformity from products ranging in scope from footwear and furniture to automobiles and motorcycles.

“Uncompromised Design” explores the influence of mid-engine Porsche cars.

Chip Ganassi Racing: Fast Tracks to Success

Charles Nearburg Family Gallery

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

Petersen.org/Ganassi

Regardless of the form of competition, it would be difficult to describe Chip Ganassi Racing without using superlatives. It is the only team to win the Indianapolis 500 (four times), the Brickyard 400, the Rolex 24-Hours of Daytona (seven times), the 12 Hours of Sebring, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the last victory especially meaningful because the team won with the newest Ford mid-engine GT, marking the 50th anniversary of Ford’s first Le Mans win. Adding to the prestige, it is also the only team to win the 24 Hours of Daytona three consecutive times and the only team owner to win the Rolex 24, the Daytona 500, the Indy 500, and the Brickyard 400 in one twelve-month span.

Today the Ganassi Racing teams are comprised of two cars in each of four series: NTT IndyCar, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and FIA World Endurance Championship. In 2012 Ganassi was ranked 17th among the "50 most influential people in the Auto Industry" by Complex Magazine. Vital partnerships with Credit One Bank, Monster Energy, Cessna, and others attest to the high profile success of the Duquesne University graduate. Raw numbers do not tell the entire story, but a record of 16 championships and 200 outright victories in events that span the spectrum of motorsports speaks to what can be achieved with skill, perseverance and team founder Chip Ganassi’s organizational talent.

Building an Electric Future: The Technology of Today for the Vehicles of Tomorrow.

Production Gallery

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

https://www.petersen.org/volkswagen

Throughout much of its 80+ year history, Volkswagen has exerted a profound influence on both the automotive industry and car culture. Its Beetle brought affordable mobility to tens of millions, and its utilitarian Transporter became an unwitting icon for an entire generation, representing freedom, pleasure and pacifism. As the world’s most prolific car maker, VW stands to alter the automotive landscape yet again by building only electric cars by 2026, an initiative that begins in earnest with the introduction of its electric “I.D.” model in 2019.

Through experiences both physical and virtual, visitors will come to learn how MEB-based vehicles were conceived, the variety of models that will be built, the uniquely flexible nature of the platform, and how the cars will be assembled. The exhibition will explore what it takes to strategize, design, test, construct, and utilize the products of an electrified automotive future.

Autotrader Names the Best Electric Vehicles of 2019

http://www.autotrader.com

There are so many electric vehicles now available, AUTOTRADER has produced its first event review entitled AUTOTRADER’S 12 BEST ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 2019. Every manufacturer is now producing some sort of alternative vehicle for every need and budget; from exotic to performance to luxury to economy!

Autotrader reports, “Whether a new-car shopper's motivation for buying an electric vehicle (EV) is environmental, political or financial, choices abound now more than ever before in the marketplace. With more than 50 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) models available today, many new car shoppers need help navigating the terms to master and information to digest among the choices in this continuously growing vehicle category. With that in mind, the editors at Autotrader recently scored currently available new vehicles that feature a plug, ultimately naming the 12 Best Electric Vehicles for 2019. Take a look at the comprehensive report at http://www.autotrader.com

The Lost Corvettes

thelostcorvettes.com

http://www.corvetteheroes.com

Learn about the Corvette Heroes of the New York real estate families Heller and Spindler, and the co-owner of the Gotham Comedy Club, Chris Mazzilli.

They have a 36 unique collection of iconic Corvettes, one each year-- starting from 1953, the year when the Corvette was introduced, to 1989. The collection of all 36 cars is considered the greatest car find in history.

The 36 Corvettes were “rescued” after being housed in New York City parking garages for nearly 25 years. They fell into disrepair being un-driven and left to collect dust and debris.

In 1989, the collection was part of a VH1 promotional contest; it is often referred to as the Peter Max Collection. Max purchased the cars from the winner of the VH1 contest right after the drawing. Max, a Pop Artist known for his elaborate use of color, had planned on using the Corvettes as canvases for a project. But he never did, and the cars sat. The Corvette Heroes now own the cars and are restoring all 36 under the expertise of Mazzilli at Dream Car Restoration in Hicksville, NY (Long Island). Upon completion, the group will offer all 36 Corvettes in a national sweepstakes. Want to win one? Go to the lostcorvettes.com or http://www.corvetteheroes.com.

You can buy ONE ticket for $3 or use the KTLA promo code for multiple ticket packages. Winners will be announced in May of 2020.

The Lost Corvettes is a new docu-series that follows the unique history and restoration of 36 classic cars. The six-part series premiered Saturday, November 9 at 10pm ET on FYI and Sunday, November 10 at 10am ET on HISTORY

Hollyhock House

4800 Hollywood Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 988 0516

barnsdall.org/tours

We can learn why the historic Hollyhock House is Los Angeles has been awarded the title of UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE site. We can tour the painstakingly restored 1921 property designed by architect Frank Lloyd Wright. It was the first house Wright designed in Los Angeles.

Free!

“Through Positive Eyes”

Fowler Museum at UCLA

Fowler.ucla.edu/visit

“Through Positive Eyes” is a large-scale photography and storytelling project created in collaboration with more than 130 people living with HIV/AIDS.

The exhibition includes photography and video by artist-activists from 10 cities across the globe and a sculpture installation by Los Angeles–based multimedia artist Alison Saar. Combined, these works conjure a broad picture of the epidemic—ranging from everyday imagery to more abstract meditations on joy, grief, solitude, and resilience. Public programs will incorporate live storytelling in the gallery performed twice weekly by seven HIV-positive Angelenos known as the Los Angeles Through Positive Eyes Collective. This multitude of perspectives and voices coalesce around one core tenet: a belief that challenging stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS is the most effective method for combating the epidemic.

The exhibition is cocurated by David Gere, UCLA Professor of World Arts and Cultures, who, with photographer Gideon Mendel, co-founded Through Positive Eyes in 2007.

Free!

Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence

Hammer Museum

10899 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

310 443 7000

hammer.ucla.edu

“Lari Pittman: Declaration of Independence” is the most comprehensive retrospective in 20 years of the work of the American artist Lari Pittman. As both a prolific painter and a long-revered teacher, the Los Angeles–based artist is a strong presence in both the local art community and the international sphere. Pittman's work has been featured in important exhibitions such as Documenta (1997), the Venice Biennale (2003), and the Whitney Biennial (1993, 1995), as well as in major survey exhibitions of Los Angeles and American art in both the United States and Europe. This exhibition includes approximately 80 paintings and 50 works on paper drawn from the Hammer’s own holdings as well as from public and private collections throughout the world.

