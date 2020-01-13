× Ultralight Plane Crashes at Hawthorne Municipal Airport

An ultralight plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Hawthorne Municipal Airport, with the pilot suffering minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. and involved one person, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. The pilot was treated at the scene. No other aircraft were involved in the crash.

Preliminary information indicates that the pilot of a home-built trike lost control of the aircraft on the surface of the airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

L.A. County fire officials advised the FAA to hold air traffic while authorities responded to the scene.

