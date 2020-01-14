2 Dead, 2 Detained in Shooting at Apartment Complex in Ontario

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men have been detained after a late-night shooting at an apartment complex in Ontario left two people dead, officials said Tuesday.

Officers responded to a residential building on 3480 Fourth St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a call about gunfire, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Police descended on Vistara Apartments near Haven Avenue, not far from a number of restaurants and other retail businesses.

Authorities said they arrived at the scene to find two men who had been shot on the second floor — one of them in a hallway and the other near a door. Firefighters responded to the location and pronounced both of them dead.

County coroners later identified the deceased as Max Reyes, 21, of Ontario and Andres Gallegos, 19, of Rowland Heights.

Their investigation led police to a nearby hospital where a 22-year-old man was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound, Officer Eliseo Guerrero told KTLA.

His involvement in the apartment complex shooting is unclear, but detectives were confident that he was also shot there. They detained him and a 21-year-old uninjured man who was with him at the medical center, according to police.

Detectives don't believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.

"These kinds of situations are not frequent here in Ontario, but it can happen anywhere," Guerrero told KTLA.

The Police Department did not provide further details about the case, including the names of those involved or whether a weapon has been recovered. It's unclear whether the people who were shot lived in the building.

Guerrero said the agency planned to release more information later Tuesday.

Police assessing the location have asked some residents and other members of the public to avoid the crime scene.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.

Editor's note: Authorities previously said the shooting happened earlier Monday night. This post has been updated.