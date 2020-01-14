Dodger Fan Says He and His Friends Want to File Class-Action Lawsuit Against Astros

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of the many Los Angeles Dodgers fans outraged by the Houston Astros' actions in the 2017 season, which ended in a World Series loss for the L.A. team, said he and his friends were considering filing a class-action lawsuit.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Monday before the team fired them over violation of rules against the use of video equipment to steal signs during matches.

"We're looking for an attorney," said Jose “Bluebeard” Lara of Montebello on Tuesday, citing losses that include money paid for parking, Dodger dogs and beer.

“It’s not cheap to go to a Dodger game anymore," he added.

Lara said he's received numerous inquiries from fellow fans who want to join the lawsuit.

The Dodgers have not commented on the league officials' decision, saying MLB asked them and other teams to refrain from publicly addressing the issue.

Eric Spillman reports from Whittier for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 14, 2020.