Dodgers, Other Teams Asked by MLB Not to Comment on Astros Cheating Scandal

Posted 5:52 AM, January 14, 2020, by and , Updated at 08:16AM, January 14, 2020
Data pix.

It’s official: The Houston Astros are cheaters. The commissioner of baseball himself said so, in a nine-page report issued Monday.

Dodgers fans react on Nov. 1, 2017 at a bar in downtown Los Angeles after watching their team lose 5-1 to the Houston Astros in the final game of the World Series. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dodgers fans react on Nov. 1, 2017 at a bar in downtown Los Angeles after watching their team lose 5-1 to the Houston Astros in the final game of the World Series. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

In his report, Rob Manfred cited the 2017 Astros for repeated violations of rules that banned the use of video equipment to steal signs during a game. In the last game of the 2017 season, the Astros won the World Series championship, beating the Dodgers.

So that makes the Dodgers the 2017 World Series champs, right?

No. Manfred did not award the 2017 title to the Dodgers, or vacate the Astros’ title.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.