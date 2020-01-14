Ex-East L.A. High School Teacher Sentenced to 2 Years for Sexual Assault of Teenage Student

Esteban Torres High School in East Los Angeles is seen in a Google Maps Street View image.

A former teacher at an East Los Angeles high school was sentenced Tuesday to two years in state prison for the sexual assault of her 15-year-old student in 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Gina Murry, 34, was also ordered to register as a sex offender and a 10-year protective order was also issued by a Los Angeles County Superior court judge.

Murry, who taught at Esteban Torres High School, pleaded no contest in November 2019 to one count each of lewd acts upon a child and oral copulation of a person under 16.

Prosecutors said she sexually assaulted the teenage boy over a two-month period starting in May 2018.

Murry was initially charged with more than a dozen counts of sexual assault, including unlawful sexual intercourse, lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

She was originally facing 17 years in state prison.

