Hazmat Team, Police Respond to Santa Ana Residence After Mercury Found: Officials

Posted 11:36 AM, January 14, 2020, by , Updated at 07:58PM, January 14, 2020

A hazardous materials team has responded to a residential area in Santa Ana on Tuesday morning to investigate illegally dumped mercury, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Greenville Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A hazmat team as well as personnel from the Santa Ana Police Department are at the scene investigating.

One bottle of the potentially harmful element was found at a woman’s residence, police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA. He said additional mercury was found at another house where the woman’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend lives.

The second location will be checked once the first scene is cleared, according to Bertagna.

It’s unclear yet if a crime was committed, the corporal added.

No additional details were immediately released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story. 

