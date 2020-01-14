Hazmat Team, Police Respond to Santa Ana Residence After Mercury Found: Officials

A hazardous materials team has responded to a residential area in Santa Ana on Tuesday morning to investigate illegally dumped mercury, fire officials said.
The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of MacArthur Boulevard and Greenville Street, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
A hazmat team as well as personnel from the Santa Ana Police Department are at the scene investigating.
One bottle of the potentially harmful element was found at a woman’s residence, police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA. He said additional mercury was found at another house where the woman’s boyfriend or ex-boyfriend lives.
The second location will be checked once the first scene is cleared, according to Bertagna.
It’s unclear yet if a crime was committed, the corporal added.
No additional details were immediately released.
KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.