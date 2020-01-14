× LAPD Scandal Over Alleged Gang Framing Grows to 20 Officers, Chief Calls It a ‘Crime’

The investigation into allegations that members of the elite Los Angeles Police Department Metro Division falsified information they gathered during stops and wrongly portrayed people as gang members or associates has expanded to include 20 officers, with prosecutors already reviewing one case.

The widening probe is becoming a major scandal at the LAPD, raising questions about the criminal cases brought by the officers now under scrutiny. The officers, assigned to special patrols in South Los Angeles, are suspected of falsifying field interview cards during stops and entering incorrect information about those questioned in an effort to boost stop statistics.

“This definitely has a criminal aspect. Falsifying information on a department report is a crime,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday. “I must look straight at these allegations. It does give me concern.”

Los Angeles Police Commission members expressed alarm.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.