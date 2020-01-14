Man Expected to Receive 10 Years in Prison for Fatal 2017 Diamond Bar Crash

A 31-year-old man pleaded no contest in a DUI crash that claimed the life of a driver who was in a disabled vehicle on the 57 Freeway in 2017, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Vincent Michael DeLaVega, 31, of Santa Ana entered his plea to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated on Monday, prosecutors said.

The fatal crash happened on Oct. 28, 2017, when the victim — Eduardo Goncalves — crashed into a tow truck on the southbound 57 Freeway near Diamond Bar Boulevard. As a result of the crash, his car came to rest in the second and third lanes, prosecutors said.

DeLaVega, who was driving his Toyota Tacoma at a high rate of speed, collided with Goncalves’ disabled car, killing him, prosecutors said.

DeLaVega is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in state prison on March 2.