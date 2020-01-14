× Felon Who Shot and Dumped Dog in La Mirada Charged With 6 Counts, Including Animal Cruelty: DA

A 23-year-old felon who allegedly shot and dumped a dog in a gutter in La Mirada — and later led police on a pursuit before his eventual arrest — was charged with six felony counts on Tuesday, authorities said.

Shane Dubyak of Lakewood faces charges of cruelty to an animal; fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly; possession of a controlled substance with a firearm — heroin and a revolver; unlawful possession of ammunition; as well as two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The case also includes an allegation that Dubyak used a revolver in the commission of animal cruelty, the DA’s office said.

The defendant pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, court officials said.

On Jan. 5, Dubyak allegedly shot a 15-year-old terrier named Artie near a storm drain in the 16400 block of Phoebe Avenue, officials said.

Investigators on Jan. 8 released surveillance video that captured the incident from a distance — including the sound of apparent gunshots — in hope of finding the perpetrator.

Tips from the public helped lead detectives to Dubyak who was found driving in Artesia on Jan. 10, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies tried to pull Dubyak over, but they said he wouldn’t stop, triggering a pursuit through neighboring Cerritos. He was eventually arrested after getting out of his vehicle and trying to run away, officials said.

A firearm was recovered, according to deputies.

Prosecutors said they would request that Dubyak be held without bail for violating his probation in a previous case, in which he had pleaded no contest to felony identity theft with a prior. However, court officials said his bail was set at $200,000.

Dubyak is scheduled to return to court Jan. 28.